Cops in EHT and Galloway NJ Look to Arrest Suspect Who Stinks at Theft

If you're good at your craft there's no limit to your potential.

When you stink at something, there's not a lot of potential.

When you stink at something bad - it's not good.

Police in both Egg Harbor Township and Galloway Township are looking to arrest a man who clearly is not good at stealing cigarettes. (Allegedly.)

Egg Harbor Township Police say they're trying to track down Anthony Mays, 60, of EHT. They say Mays has been identified as a suspect in a robbery of 7 packs of cigarettes from Garden State Fuels this past Monday, February 7th. Police say Mays committed the crime just before 8:30 am and fled the scene in a blue Dodge Charger.

Egg Harbor Township Police Egg Harbor Township Police loading...

Meanwhile, Galloway Township Police say Mays is a suspect in a similar theft that afternoon from the Country Farms Market.

According to Egg Harbor Township Police, complaints have been signed against Mays, and, "This subject has been involved in similar activities in the past. These incidents seem minor individually but those incidents, which adversely affect the quality of life of our residents, visitors, and businesses, will not be tolerated."

If you know of the whereabouts of Mays, you're urged to contact the police.

*All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.

SOURCE: Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

Smile! The Google Maps Car Was Just in South Jersey - Are You in These Pictures? The Google Maps Car was recently in South Jersey taking new pictures for Google Street View -- are you in any of these pictures?

Check Out This HUGE Home For Sale In Margate Just on the Market - $5,775,000