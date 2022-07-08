Cops in Ocean County, NJ, Searching For Missing 19-year-old Man
Have you seen 19-year-old Jayden Fiorito?
That is the question that officers with the Manchester Township Police Department were asking Friday morning.
Authorities say Fiorito was last seen on the 4th of July in the area of McDonald’s at 916 Route 37 in Toms River wearing blue shorts and a silver necklace.
Numerous investigative steps have already been taken to locate Jayden; however, [his] location remains unknown at this time.
How you can help
If you have information regarding Jayden Fiorito's whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Manchester Township Police Department at (732) 657-6111.