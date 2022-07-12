Authorities in Middle Township say they're looking for a man who allegedly fired a gun at his ex-girlfriend this past weekend.

The Middle Township Police Department says the incident happened around 4 PM on Saturday, July 9th. That's when officers responded to the area of Pennsylvania Avenue in Whitesboro for a report of a shooting.

The victim, a 22-year-old woman from Whitesboro, told police her ex-boyfriend, 22-year-old Malik Brogden from Maryland, had just shot at her with a firearm.

According to police,

The victim reported she was initially approached by Brogden at her place of employment and she got in her vehicle and left the area. Brogden then followed the victim in his vehicle to the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and fired one shot towards her vehicle. The victim or her vehicle were not struck by the round fired by Brogden. Brogden then fled the scene in his vehicle, reported to be a black 2013 two door Mercedes 350 with a Maryland Temporary Registration.

Charges

There is currently an active arrest warrant out for Brogden. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree attempted homicide, two counts of second-degree aggravated assault, second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, second-degree possession of handgun without a permit, and fourth-degree stalking.

How to help

Anyone with information regarding the location of Malik Brogden is urged to contact the Middle Township Police Department's Major Crimes Unit at (609) 465-8700 or the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at (609) 465-1135.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

