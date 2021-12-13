Authorities in Middle Township say four people were the victims of an armed robbery early Friday morning.

The scene unfolded around 5:30 AM last Friday in the 200 block of Vermont Avenue in Rio Grande, according to the Middle Township Police Department.

Police say four people reported that two armed, masked subjects entered their home and stole money.

One of the victims was able to escape and call 9-1-1. By the time officers arrived, the suspects had fled.

Get our free mobile app

One of the four people suffered a cut to his head when a door was forced open.

According to the MTPD, "At this time, there is no description of the subjects, due to them having worn ski masks. It does not appear this was a random act and the victims were possibly targeted."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Middle Township Police Department at (609) 465-8700.

Holiday Shopping No More: 15 NJ Stores You Can Never Shop at Again Let's take a walk through a virtual vintage shopping mall that features nothing but stores that can no longer be found in the great Garden State.