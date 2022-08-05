Cops Say Missing Winslow Twp Man Could Be in Atlantic City
Winslow Township Police say a missing man from Winslow Township may have traveled to Atlantic City via NJ Transit.
Police say Edward Bruce was reported missing Thursday. He was last seen in the Sicklerville area of Winslow Township. He's described as 5'9" tall, weighing about 170 pounds.
Bruce is not known to frequent any specific locations, but there is a belief he may have traveled to the Atlantic City area. Police say he doesn't have a vehicle and could be using NJ Transit.
If you know of Bruce's whereabouts, you're urged to contact Winslow Township Police at 609-567-0700.
SOURCE: Winslow Township Police Department.
