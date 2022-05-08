State troopers are asking for your help locating a missing woman from Folsom, Atlantic County.

According to the New Jersey State Police, 67-year-old Carol A. Slemmer was last seen at Williamstown Seventh Day Adventist Church on Main Street in Williamstown, Gloucester County, on Saturday, May 7th, at around 2:30 PM.

She was driving a blue 2008 Hyundai Accent with New Jersey license plate F78-BBA.

Slemmer is described as a white female, 5' 6" tall, 120 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair. She is diagnosed with Asperger syndrome.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NJSPs Buena Vista Station at (609) 561-1800. Anonymous tips are welcome.

UPDATE: Carol Slemmer has been located and is safe, per NJ State Police.

