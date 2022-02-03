Cops in Wildwood say a man from Pennsylvania is facing charges after, perhaps, accidentally leaving two suitcases filled with pounds and pounds of marijuana near a street corner.

According to a press release from the Wildwood Police Department, their officers responded to the area of 14th and New Jersey Avenue around 8:45 Wednesday night for a report of two abandoned suitcases.

At the scene, cops found a "large quantity of marijuana, packaged for sale," inside the suitcases.

Police say, "surveillance was conducted and shortly thereafter, Michael Shank, 57, of Bristol, PA returned to the area to retrieve the suitcases."

Shank was arrested and charged with first-degree distribution of marijuana over 25 pounds, first-degree distribution of hash over five pounds, third-degree distribution in a school zone, and second-degree distribution within a public park.

Shank was transported to the Cape May County Correctional Center.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

