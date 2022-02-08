Police in one Gloucester County municipality are crediting quick-thinking workers at a bar from preventing a man with a gun, who had been kicked out earlier, from reentering the establishment.

That man, identified as 50-year-old Jehuti Sundaita of Sicklerville, allegedly fired a gun nine times in the parking lot of Racks Pub and Grill on the Black Horse Pike in Williamstown before leading police in a chase last Saturday.

According to the Monroe Township Police Department, their officers were called to Rack's for a report of a man with a gun. There, cops heard gunshots coming from the back of the building. As they approached, Sundaita left from the opposite side and police followed. A chase eventually ended in a wooded area in Winslow Township.

Police say their investigation revealed, "the staff at Rack’s had removed the subject from their establishment due to an altercation and the male later returned with a gun and threatened several staff members. Rack’s staff acted quickly by calling 911 and locking down the bar to prevent the subject from reentering."

Get our free mobile app

Sundaita was arrested and held at the Salem County Jail.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.