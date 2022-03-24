Cops in Gloucester County say a man who was found with several female undergarments has been arrested and charged for two burglaries.

The Glassboro Police Department says they received a call around 5 AM on March 9th from a woman on North Main Street who found an unknown man, later identified as 28-year-old Jorge L. Navaheredia of Sicklerville, in her bedroom. Cops say he fled after being confronted, however, he returned and the same woman then found him in her kitchen and he fled again. The woman reported money, clothes, and shoes were missing.

Authorities say the next incident happened on the morning of March 19th when a "female caller reported hearing someone in her residence before coming face to face with the suspect, who was standing at her bathroom door."

Police responded and they allegedly found Navaheredia hiding inside a kitchen cabinet under a sink.

They say, "after removing Mr. Navaheredia from the cabinet, officers observed several female undergarments in the cabinet where he was found."

Cops continue,

Mr. Navaheredia's vehicle was located parked outside the victim's residence. In plain view, additional female undergarments were observed and several pieces of mail from the victim's residence was observed on the front seat.

On Tuesday, police searched Navaheredia's vehicle, and, "several more female undergarments were recovered...along with additional items taken during the above mentioned burglaries."

Navaheredia has been charged with three counts of burglary, criminal trespass, two counts of theft, and two counts of harassment. He was remanded to the Salem County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Glassboro Police are asking anyone who has been a victim of a similar incident to contact them at (856) 881-1501.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

