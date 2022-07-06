Cops in Wildwood say a traffic stop on Tuesday resulted in a man being arrested on drug and weapon-related charges.

The stop, according to the Wildwood Police Department, happened in the 4600 block of Ocean Avenue.

Authorities described what officers initially encountered:

Immediately following the motor vehicle stop, the on scene uniform officers, observed unusual activity coming from the interior of the vehicle. Accordingly, the uniform officers conducted a tactical approach, and were successful in securing the driver and only occupant of the vehicle.

Police say the driver, identified as 26-year-old Deion McCann of Washington Township, NJ, consented to his vehicle being searched, and a .22 caliber revolver along with multiple prepackaged bags of cocaine and heroin were found.

McCann was arrested and charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun, third-degree possession of heroin, and third-degree possession of cocaine. He was being held at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

