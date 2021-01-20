Country music's most popular touring artists will barely enjoy a break before resuming tours in 2022. Eric Church, Dierks Bentley and Reba McEntire are among the acts who will be filling arenas very soon.

Here's a full list of country music tours scheduled for the year, updated with each major announcement.

Church and Kane Brown are two artists with 2021 tours that will go deep into the new year. After an unpredictable year, there are some signs of normalcy on the horizon: Kenny Chesney will once again wrap his tour at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. — a venue as important to the touring season as Daytona International Speedway is to the NASCAR season.

COVID-19 precautions were put in place in Oct. 2021 for most arenas, stadiums and amphitheaters, so you'll want to continue to check regulations before buying tickets or entering, as a vaccine or negative test may be required. For the most part, artists have figured out how to return to the road in a way they feel comfortable with.

As usual, most major tours will begin in the spring or summer and last through October or November. That's when Chesney begins, and artists like Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood (maybe?) are sure to follow. This list will be updated frequently to include new tours, with new dates, canceled and postponed dates all added as they become available.

See the Country Music Tours Planned for 2021 and 2022:

September 2021:

Sept. 8: Dan + Shay's The (Arena) Tour (Through Dec. 7)

Sept. 17: Eric Church's Gather Again Tour (Through May 20)

Sept. 27: Ingrid Andress' Feeling Things Tour (Through Feb. 5)

October 2021:

Oct 1: Kane Brown's Blessed & Free Tour (Through Feb. 4)

Oct. 7: Midland's Last Resort Tour (Through Dec. 16)

Oct. 14: Kip Moore's How High Tour (Through Dec. 18)

November 2021:

Nov. 3: Riley Green's We Out Here Tour (Through Feb. 5)

Nov. 16: Luke Combs 2021-22 Tour Dates (Through July 30)

December 2021:

Dec. 1: Carrie Underwood's Las Vegas Residency Begins

Dec. 1: Home Free's Warmest Winter Holiday Tour

Dec. 1: Reba, Brooks & Dunn Together In Vegas Residency Begins

Dec. 2: Brittney Spencer's In a Perfect World Tour (Through Feb. 12)

January 2022:

Jan. 6: Ashley McBryde's This Town Talks Tour (Through April 9)

Jan 6: Dierks Bentley's Beers On Me Tour (Through March 5)

Jan 6: Maddie & Tae, CMT Next Women of Country Tour (Through Feb. 12)

Jan. 13: Reba McEntire's Reba: Live In Concert Tour (Through March 19)

Jan 19: Kacey Musgraves' Star-Crossed: Unveiled Tour (Feb. 20)

Jan 20: Scotty McCreery's Same Truck Tour (Through Feb. 19)

Jan 21: Randy Houser's Headlining Tour (Through March 20)

February 2022:

Feb. 3: Jimmie Allen's Down Home Tour (Through May 13)

Feb. 3: Morgan Wallen's The Dangerous Tour (Through Sept. 24)

Feb. 10: Chris Janson's Halfway To Crazy Tour (Through April 16)

Feb. 17: Cole Swindell's Down To the Bar Tour (Through April 3)

Feb. 11: Luke Bryan's Las Vegas Residency Begins

Feb. 24: Dylan Scott's Livin' My Best Life Tour (Through April 29)

Feb. 24: Lauren Alaina's Top of the World Tour (Through April 15)

April 2022:

April 14: Jessie James Decker's The Woman I've Become Tour (Through June 4)

April 23: Kenny Chesney's Here and Now 2022 Tour (Through Aug. 27)

June 2022:

June 17: Keith Urban's Speed of Now Tour (Through Nov. 5)