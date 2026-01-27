Country music fans in South Jersey have another huge reason to circle their calendars, as Dierks Bentley officially joins the growing list of country superstars headlining Atlantic City in 2026.

Dierks Bentley Is Headed To Hard Rock Atlantic City

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City just locked in yet another massive country name. Dierks Bentley is set to headline a show Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on Friday, April 3 at 8 p.m., and the excitement is already building. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 30 at 10 a.m. and will be available through HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Bentley’s return to the road comes as he continues celebrating more than two decades at the top of country music. With 22 number one songs, eight number one albums, and nearly 10 billion global streams, he obviously still knows how to keep things fun, raw, and real.

A New Era Of Country Music In Atlantic City

Atlantic City has quietly been becoming a must-stop destination for country artists over the last few years, and fans are loving it. Hard Rock has already announced shows from Jason Aldean, Bailey Zimmerman, and Treaty Oak Revival, and now Dierks Bentley joins the party.

It’s a strong mix of legends and new-school stars, and it’s putting AC firmly on the country music map.

About Dierks Bentley

Bentley’s latest album, Broken Branches, leans into everything that’s made his career last. It’s full of heart, humor, and a deep respect for country’s roots. As a Grand Ole Opry member and 15-time Grammy nominee, he continues to prove that evolving doesn’t mean forgetting where you came from.

One thing’s clear: country music is thriving in Atlantic City, and 2026 is shaping up to be a year fans won’t forget. Get your tickets for Dierks Bentley at Hard Rock in AC Friday, January 30th! We’ll see him in April.

