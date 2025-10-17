The Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, New Jersey is gearing up for it's sixth annual event in June of 2026.

Five years have gone by, with some great performances on the main stage on the Wildwood Beach.

Already booked for 2026 are Post Malone and Eric Church. Malone will be making his first appearance in Wildwood, Church his second.

That got us thinking - what are the biggest acts that have played Barefoot so far. So, put together a list!

20 Best Country Stars Who Have Played Barefoot

Here's our up-for-debate list of the 20 best country acts that have played Barefoot so far. In not particular order. Well, except for #1.

1. Carrie Underwood. She played the first Barefoot Country Music Fest in 2021. Here performance on stage in the pouring rain will also be legendary. Most would have understood if she left the stage, but she stuck it out. Iconic performance!

2. Jason Aldean. 2022 and 2025.

3. Lainey Wilson. 2023 and 2025.

4. Blake Shelton. 2023.

5. Luke Bryan. 2024.

6. Keith Urban. 2024.

7. Florida Georgia Line 2022.

8. Zac Brown Band. 2021.

9. Rascal Flatts. 2025.

10. Eric Church. 2022.

11. Darius Rucker. 2023.

12. Kane Brown. 2024

13. Lady A 2023.

14. Jon Pardi 2021 and 2023.

15. Dan + Shay. 2021.

16. Cole Swindell 2022.

17. Jordan Davis 2025.

18. Scotty McCreery. 2024.

19. Old Dominion. 2024.

20. Jelly Roll. 2025.

15 Biggest Country Stars Who Haven't Play Barefoot

Two of today's biggest country stars haven't played Barefoot yet, but they've both done shows on the Wildwood Beach. They start off this list - again, not in any particular order.

1. Kenny Chesney. Did a free concert, in conjunction with American Express, in 2012.

2. Tim McGraw. McGraw headlined a July 4th show on the beach in 2016. (Partially in the rain!)

3. Garth Brooks.

4. George Strait and Alan Jackson. (We'll put them both in this slot, since they are both in a stage of at least partial retirement.)

5. Dierks Bentley.

6. Miranda Lambert.

7. Luke Combs.

8. Thomas Rhett.

9. Chris Stapleton.

10. Morgan Wallen.

11. Brooks and Dunn

12. Little Big Town.

13. Cody Johnson.

14. Willie Nelson

15. Dolly Parton.

Those are the lists! Who did we leave off that you'd like to see play Barefoot?

