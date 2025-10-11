When you think of Wildwood, you might think the beach, the boardwalk, and the summer amusement attractions.

What's summer in Wildwood without getting a little wet?

We've learned that a long-time Wildwood attraction has closed its doors forever.

Splash Zone Closing the Gates Forever

We've learned from our friend Joey Cantino at Wildwood Video Archive that Splash Zone in Wildwood is closing down, after more than 20 years of fun in Wildwood.

Splash Zone has been located at Schellenger Avenue and the Boardwalk for 25 summers, but this past one will be the last.

If you've ever been to the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, you may have walked right past Splash Zone as you walked to the festival's gates.

As you walk by splash zone, you no doubt heard commotion of the water activities, even the big bucket turning and dumping water everywhere.

Perhaps you learned to surf at the Splash Zone's, Flow Rider. Maybe you and your family climbed into a big raft for the Beast of the East Ride.

It was the best of summer fun!

What's Next for Wildwood Boardwalk?

Our friends at Wildwood Video Archive report that changes will be coming to the famous corner of the boardwalk. They quote the property's owner as saying that something will be coming to the space.

From Wildwood Video Archive: "Speculation already swirls around what might rise on the high-profile boardwalk property, from boutique hotels to modern condominiums that could reshape Wildwood’s skyline."

Meanwhile, more changes are taking place in the Wildwoods, as part of the famous boardwalk is undergoing some significant reconstruction:

