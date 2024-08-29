2 Cows Go Missing in Egg Harbor Township

Somebody will be looking for some missing animals until the cows come home.

Primarily because they are cows. One of the animals has horns, but we're told it is in fact a female Scottish Highland cow.

Two animals missing in Egg Harbor Township

A post on the Facebook page, Atlantic County Lost and Found Pets features two really big pets that have gone missing in Egg Harbor Township.

The person who wrote the post says the two pets went missing during a recent storm, and haven't been back home since.

She says they were most recently spotted near Pine Avenue and Asbury Road in EHT. She fears the two animals may have wandered too far from home and are disoriented. (I feel the same way when I wander too far from home.)

How do you catch two big animals on the loose?

Several people have volunteered to help look for the animals - and at least one person sounded like she was ready to cattle roping.

While much of Egg Harbor Township is full of homes and cul-de-sacs, there are many wooded spaces where big animals can "chill out" for a while.

So, the search for Rosie and Nelson (the animals' names) continues. If you happen to see a runaway cow or bull, you're encouraged to reach out to local authorities - or call Jessica at 609-464-0063.

NOTE: The photo above is not an actual photo of one of the missing animals. Photos of the pair can be found here.

