Coyote Sightings In Egg Harbor Township, NJ: What You Need To Know

We have spoken with several people recently who have advised that they have spotted a coyote in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.

The coyote sightings have taken place in late September right into the month of October.

One account that is documented on a local social media page, states that a coyote killed a deer on this Egg Harbor Township resident’s property (see below).

A post on October 3, 2022 reads as follows:

“A coyote was seen chasing a deer in my (Egg Harbor Township) backyard at about 11:50 PM on September 26th. The deer was later found dead on my front lawn. Very gruesome sight. Removed by the Township after it was pulled to the curb by my landscapers. Please be careful and aware of your pets and yourselves.”

Here is a map and where you see the blue, with white colored “house” icon, is where this alleged coyote sighting took place.

If you spot a coyote near your home, here’s what CoyoteSmarts.org says that you should do:l, especially if the sighting is at night:

“Be as big and loud as possible. Do not run or turn your back. Wave your arms, clap your hands, and shout in an authoritative voice. Make noise by banging pots and

pans or using an air horn or whistle.”

Rutgers University says that “These data show that coyote populations are highest in forested regions including the Pine Barrens and the northwest portion of the state.”

The coyote in this photo (below) was taken from a moving car in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.

However, over the past few years, there have been coyote sightings in Atlantic County, in various communities, and even Downbeach in Ventnor City, New Jersey.

The purpose of this report is not to bring about panic but rather, simple awareness about coyotes in areas where we’re not used to seeing them.

Lynsey White, HSUS director of humane wildlife conflict resolution adds this sobering comment "Seeing a coyote out during the day is not a cause for alarm, especially in the spring and summer when they're looking for food for their pups. If a coyote displays no fear of people, he's probably been fed,” said White.

SOURCES : CoyoteSmarts.org, Rutgers University & Lynsey White, HSUS director of humane wildlife conflict resolution.

