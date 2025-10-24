This is why we can't have nice things.

Ocean City Told They're Not in Charge Anymore

For years, the folks in Ocean City have changed the color of the beautiful lights underneath the Ocean City Causeway. That's the bridge on Route 52 that connects Ocean City with Somers Point.

The newest edition of the causeway was completed in 2012, and with it came the beautiful lights that can be seen underneath the bridge.

The color of those lights can change. Maybe red and green for Christmas, all red for the Ocean City High School Raiders, or even green to show love and support for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now, according to the Press of Atlantic City, the responsibility of the changing of the color of the lights - or the privilege - has shifted from Ocean City to the State of New Jersey.

The Press of AC reports that the New Jersey Department of Transportation has essentially locked out the city from making changes. Any change in colors will not be possible without a request to NJ DOT at least two weeks in advance.

So, if one of Ocean City's sports teams wins a state championship, the colors on the bridge can't be changed to red, unless the city made a request by the 15th day of the previous month.

If the Eagles win the Superb Bowl again, the lights won't shine Eagles green immediately.

So, this is why we can't have nice things. Thanks, New Jersey. You suck.

