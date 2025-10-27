In an era of retail store closing locations, another Mays Landing, New Jersey Store will soon be closing its doors forever.

It appears Kirkland's Home, in Wrangleboro Consumer Square is saying goodbye.

Though there has been no official word from company officials, a 30% off everything coupon has popped up on Facebook, saying the store will be closing.

Kirkland's Home Closing Store Locations

Kirkland's specializes in home decor and furnishings, and it's been announced that some stores are closing. A listing of the store closings has not been released by the company, but the above ad indicates that the Mays Landing store will be closing.

In September, Finance Buzz reported that Kirkland's would be closing 19 stores in 17 states. It's apparently part of a company plan to close some stores and merge others with Bed Bath and Beyond.

Bed Bath and Beyond filed for bankruptcy and closed all it's stores in 2023. Overstock has acquired the company and renamed it Beyond Inc. Beyond and Kirkland's have reached a deal to open/rebrand at least some stores. It's not known where the Mays Landing store fits in the mix. There used to also be a Bed Bath and Beyond location in Mays Landing.

Mays Landing Kirkland's is Closing

There has been no word about a closing date for the Mays Landing store. It has been located in Mays Landing for a number of years.

