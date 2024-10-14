Here are three words that you never want to see in the same sentence: "fire" and "gas station."

Luckily, no injuries were reported when a vehicle caught fire inside of a garage at a gas station in Egg Harbor Township Monday afternoon.

The EHT Police Department says the smoky blaze happened at the Lukoil station at the corner of, ironically, Fire Road and the Black Horse Pike.

Officers and firefighters arriving at the scene found a vehicle inside the building that caught fire when one of the employees was using a welding torch to work on it. The interior cabin of the vehicle caught fire and filled the building with thick smoke.

All employees evacuated the building and moved to safety.

Pictures and videos posted to social media showed dark grey smoke billowing out of the left garage door of the building.

Police say a New Jersey State Forest Fire Service vehicle was in the area and immediately responded to assist with extinguishing the fire. The Farmington, Cardiff, and Bargaintown Volunteer Fire Companies also responded, extinguished the fire, and vented the building to clear out the smoke.

Traffic was detoured around emergency vehicles for approximately 90 minutes. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.