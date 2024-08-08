Don’t Make This Crucial Mistake With Cape May Lewes Ferry

Since 1964 the Cape May Lewes Ferry has transported millions of cars, trucks, RVs, and passengers back and forth from the southern tip of New Jersey to the northern tip of Delaware.



Several times each day, the massive ferries can carry 100 or so vehicles and hundreds of passengers. Some people have a destination in mind, while others hop aboard without their vehicles for a little boating action.

The trip takes about 85 minutes to get from one side of the Delaware Bay to the other.

JK JK loading...

The trip across the bay can be breathtaking

Depending on the weather, and the time of the year, the trip on the ferry can be hot, cold, fun, and sometimes, even a little frightening or aggravating.

Sometimes, ferry riders can catch glimpses of whales, dolphins, birds, and other species.

Sunrises and sunsets can be special.

On the ferry, there are several different seating options, and one can even purchase food and drink. (Hey, if you're not driving, belly up to the on-deck bar on a beautiful summer day - nothing beats it!)

If you drove your vehicle onto the ferry, you can even choose to stay in your car for the whole trip, if you'd like.

JK JK loading...

Don't make this mistake

Recently, I took a trip from Southern New Jersey, across to Delaware, and then down through Maryland and Virginia, crossing over to "the mainland" over the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel. (A trip which I highly recommend! It sure beats battling traffic through Baltimore and Washington D.C. )

On the way down, on a Friday, I jumped onto the ferry after making my reservation a few days earlier.

It was easy on and easy off, a very pleasant experience.

My trouble, though, was on my return trip.

I waited too long to make a reservation for a Monday return trip.

When I went to make a reservation in Sunday, Monday - the whole day - was already completely sold out!

Boy, that sucked! The drive around the bay is not as fun as the ride over the bay in a big beautiful ferry!

So, here's my advice - once you know you're schedule, make a reservation, don't delay!

Thanks, Cape May Lewes Ferry! It was a nice ride!

JK JK loading...

SOURCE: CMLF.com

LOOK: Best amusement parks in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best amusement parks in New Jersey using data from Tripadvisor Gallery Credit: Stacker