Daily Lineup for Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, NJ

Country music's biggest stars are headed to Wildwood, New Jersey, for the Barefoot Country Music Fest.

It's the 5th annual edition of the festival, and the lineup is looking like one of the best ever.

Headliners include Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, Rascal Flatts, Jelly Roll, and Jordan Davis.

Barefoot is happening on the WIldwood Beach Thursday, June 19th - Sunday, July 22nd.

General admission and main-stage VIP passes are already sold out; only limited Super VIP passes remain. (Get tickets here.)

Thursday's Kickoff Concert

The Barefoot Country Music Fest begins Thursday afternoon with the annual kickoff concert.

Here's the lineup for the main stage:

Rasca Flatts

Megan Moroney

Colt Ford

Tigerlittly Gold

Friday's Lineup

Lainey Wilson

Warren Zeiders

Sam Barber

George Birge

Avery Anna

Gillian Smith

Saturday's Barefoot lineup

A big day on the Wildwood beach on Saturday.

Jason Aldean

Chris Janson

Boyz II Men

Larry Fleet

Willow Avalon

Bowman

Sunday's Barefoot schedule

The last day and night of Barefoot may be the most exciting. Here's who's playing the final day:

Jelly Roll

Jordan Davis

Ella Langley

Bayker Balnkenship

Davison Brothers Band

We hope to see you on the Wildwood Beach in June!

