Daily Lineup for Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, NJ
Country music's biggest stars are headed to Wildwood, New Jersey, for the Barefoot Country Music Fest.
It's the 5th annual edition of the festival, and the lineup is looking like one of the best ever.
Headliners include Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, Rascal Flatts, Jelly Roll, and Jordan Davis.
Barefoot is happening on the WIldwood Beach Thursday, June 19th - Sunday, July 22nd.
General admission and main-stage VIP passes are already sold out; only limited Super VIP passes remain. (Get tickets here.)
Thursday's Kickoff Concert
The Barefoot Country Music Fest begins Thursday afternoon with the annual kickoff concert.
Here's the lineup for the main stage:
Rasca Flatts
Megan Moroney
Colt Ford
Tigerlittly Gold
Friday's Lineup
Lainey Wilson
Warren Zeiders
Sam Barber
George Birge
Avery Anna
Gillian Smith
Saturday's Barefoot lineup
A big day on the Wildwood beach on Saturday.
Jason Aldean
Chris Janson
Boyz II Men
Larry Fleet
Willow Avalon
Bowman
Sunday's Barefoot schedule
The last day and night of Barefoot may be the most exciting. Here's who's playing the final day:
Jelly Roll
Jordan Davis
Ella Langley
Bayker Balnkenship
Davison Brothers Band
We hope to see you on the Wildwood Beach in June!
All The Artists Playing The 2025 Barefoot Country Music Festival
Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal
8 Awesome Dog-Friendly Places To Stay In The Wildwoods
Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal