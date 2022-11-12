A popular website has determined what is the deadliest stretch of road in New Jersey.

And you might be surprised to learn that it's not the Turnpike, the Garden State Parkway, it's not the Atlantic City Expressway, nor is it any of the interstate highways in the state.

While those roads can all be crazy at times (or nearly all of the time), the most dangerous segment of roadway has a speed limit between 40 and 50 miles per hour and countless traffic signals.

Editors at moneygeek.com looked at 85,000 miles of highway and nearly 800 different roads in the state for their study that looked at data from 2018 to 2020.

Between 2018 and 2020, 1,596 crashes resulted in fatalities along New Jersey roadways.

Their analysis showed the various factors involved in these deadly accidents, including drunk driving, speeding, and distracted driving, plus how the time of year contributed to these incidents.

Interesting findings

As part of their research, they released a few interesting findings.

Drunk driving was involved in just over 22% of fatal accidents

Speeding is a Factor in 20% of fatal crashes

Distracted driving contributed to nearly 20% of deadly crashes

October had more fatal accidents than any other month

Among the deadliest stretches of roads in New Jersey

Some of the top 10 most dangerous roads in the Garden State include the following:

New Jersey Turnpike between Exits 13 and 14, by Newark Liberty International Airport -- 7 fatal accidents over 4.9 miles

Route 9 from Spring Valley Road to Old Mill Road in Old Bridge -- 7 fatal accidents over 4.1 miles

Black Horse Pike from Village Parkway to Garwood Avenue in Williamstown -- 10 fatal accidents over 4.6 miles

Deadliest stretch of roadway in New Jersey

Analysis from moneygeek.com has determined that from 2018 to 2020, the stretch of Routes 40/322 (Black Horse Pike/Albany Avenue) from West End Avenue by the old Sandcastle Stadium in Atlantic City to Noah's Road in Pleasantville is the deadliest stretch of road in the state.

Along these 3.9 miles, there were 11 fatal accidents.

For a complete list of the top ten deadliest roads in the Garden State, be sure to visit moneygeek.com.

