This Dangerous EHT Intersection Looks Like a Bad Joke

When you don't take care of your responsibilities, things can go downhill pretty quickly.

In Egg Harbor Township, local government - either the township of the county - isn't taking care of things, and an intersection's safety precautions have gone sideways.

Guardrails are twisted and broken

At the intersection of West Jersey and Ridge Avenues in Egg Harbor Township, accident after accident seems to be happening, and no one seems to have the responsibility to fix what's happened.

Just this past Saturday, at least two accidents took place at the intersection.

For months now, the guardrails at the intersection have turned into twisted, torn pieces of metal - and NO ONE - not the city, not the county - has taken the responsibility to fix them!

These aren't just eyesores, these are safety guards put in place to keep cares from flying further out of control, causing more property damage, or even injury.

Two of the four guardrails are along the bike path, where people usually bike or walk. Even though the guardrails provide limited protection in an accident, it's something. With the guardrails looking as they do today, they provide nothing.

I mentioned the two accidents on Saturday. These guardrails were in very bad condition prior to Saturday.

Intersection up for review

According to an article posted at the Press of Atlantic City, the intersection - along with some others - is up for a review by the governing body of Egg Harbor Township.

The idea is for four way stops to be installed in this intersection and the others. (The others are West Jersey and Cates Road, and Reega Avenue and Cates Road.)

A public hearing on the proposed plan will be held September 4th.

In the meantime, if would be great to fix the safety features at the intersection. Someone's life could depend on it.

