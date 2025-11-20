OK, if you're a country music fan, you're going to love June on the beach in Wildwood next summer.

Once again, the producers of the Barefoot Country Music Fest are putting together an exciting list of performers for the event, slated for June 18 - 21.

Dasha Added to the 2026 Lineup for the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood

Dasha is coming to the party in Wildwood. The up and coming singer from California had a big hit with "Austin." We're expecting a lot of big things from Dasha in the future, and you'll be able to catch this rising start in June.

Headliners already announced for the event include Post Malone, Eric Church, Kelsea Ballerini, and Miranda Lambert.

Other singers already announced for Barefoot include Cole Swindell, Chase Matthew, Shaboozey, and Tracy Lawrence. New comer Ty Myers is also on the schedule.

More and more artists for Barefoot will be announced in the coming days and weeks. All told, over 40 artists will play the Wildwood Beach in June.

Tickets are now on sale, and are expected to sell out before the event. You can get your tickets here.

We'll see you on the beach in Wildwood in June!

