Dave Portnoy Gives A New Jersey Pizza a 9.4 Score

Dave Portnoy is the founder and spokesman for Barstools Sports.

His claim to fame is his "One Bite" pizza reviews that populate social media.

He's reviewed pizza from all across New Jersey and New York, the region, the country, and even the world.

He uses a 1 to 10 scale and anything over 9.0 is extremely rare.

Big score for New Jersey pizza

Portnoy has reviewed one pizza place in New Jersey that received an unbelievable score of 9.4!

There aren't many pizzas that he's scored higher.

The big score went to Delucia's Brock Oven Pizza in Raritan, New Jersey.

Portnoy did the review a few years ago, and really liked the pizza, saying "Is it the best pizza I've ever had? It's 100% in the conversation."

He says it's worth a three to four hour drive just to try it.

Portnoy has made the pizza review a "thing"

I love watching Portnoy's reviews for a number of reasons.

One of those is to watch the reaction he gets from people just driving or walking by when he's making the video.

Here is is standing on the sidewalk with a camera person in front of him, and people instantly recognize him, no matter where he happens to be at the time.

Portnoy has also changed the language of pizza reviews. If you watch other people try to do a pizza review, they use terms he's coined to describe pizza. Terms like "undercarriage", "flop", and "burn my face off."

All hail some great New Jersey pizza, and all hail Dave Portnoy!

