UPDATE 11AM Sunday: NBC 10 now reports two people were killed and two seriously injured in Wildwood Saturday night.

One person has been charged and is in custody.

Our original report continues below.

A published report says one person is dead following an accident during an unsanctioned H20i car rally in Wildwood this weekend.

According to WPVI-TV, the crash involved several vehicles.

Details were not immediately available, however, 6ABC described the scene as, "a number of smashed vehicles, and a huge police presence could be seen."

Several graphic videos of the accident were being shared on various social media platforms, some of which were being removed by Facebook due to their content.

At least one Facebook group promoting the event had also been taken down by Sunday morning. Sources say numerous efforts to have multiple Facebook pages about the event removed were unsuccessful prior to the accidents.

As the situation grew out of control Saturday night, Wildwood Police closed the George Redding Bridge for a time.

Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron told NJ.com late Saturday night,

It’s a cluster you know what down here right now, but we are getting it under control.

Officials were aware of the event as the weekend approached and public statements indicated they attempted to stay ahead of it.

According to WPVI, Byron spoke to Gov. Phil Murphy Saturday night and numerous law enforcement agencies were called to the island, including the State Police, as well as officers from Atlantic City, Ocean City, Cape May, and Upper, Middle, and Lower Townships.

As of Sunday morning, officials had not yet released any information about the total number of accidents, people injured, or calls for service.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

