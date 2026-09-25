Have you taken a look at our beaches.

This nor’easter is still pounding the coast, and we're already seeing some pretty wild beach erosion in Ocean City, Wildwood and other parts of the shore.

If you've seen the videos circulating online, you know what I mean.

The ocean is absolutely eating away at the sand.

Ocean City Just Spent Millions on Its Beach

This is the part that really gets me.

Ocean City JUST finished a massive beach replenishment project.

The city added about 1.6 million cubic yards of sand to its beaches, with the project wrapping up September 7.

Now, less than three weeks later, powerful waves have carved into that freshly placed sand, leaving steep drop-offs along portions of the beach.

I mean… OUCH.

And it's not just Ocean City.

Wildwood and Cape May County Are Getting Hammered Too

Large waves and strong winds are hitting the Wildwood area, while Cape May County is among the New Jersey counties under a state of emergency because of the storm. Beach erosion and coastal flooding are major concerns.

The National Weather Service has high-surf and coastal-flood hazards in effect for Wildwood through the weekend, with waves and winds expected to remain dangerous.

And honestly, watching this happen is a little heartbreaking.

We spend all summer loving these beaches.

Then one storm comes along and reminds us just how powerful the ocean really is.

So please, South Jersey, enjoy the videos from home.

Don't go anywhere near that water right now.