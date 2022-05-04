Demolition is Underway at Towne 16 Movie Theatre in EHT, NJ
Gosh darn. If you were hoping for something or someone to take over the vacant Towne 16 Theatre in Egg Harbor Township those hopes have officially been dashed. The bull dozers have moved in.
The stadium movie theater, located off Black Horse Pike by Boscov's, has been closed for a few years now.
There was some speculation that the once thriving cineplex would be purchased and operate under new ownership. There were also rumors that it might be transformed into more of a Dave & Buster's type entertainment complex and maybe even feature a bowling alley.
But all those possibilities were for naught. Once we notice fencing going up around the old theatre, we figured it had been marked for demolition. The appearance of a backhoe on the property today confirmed that.
We caught some photos of the outer structure being torn down, metal beam by metal beam.
It's sad to think about the wrecking ball and bull dozers having its way with the place after all the awesome memories I've made there over the years. I got to see some pretty stellar films there. I vividly remember watching Legally Blonde there, lol, and Men In Black. It was a really nice move theater.
After the deed is done, it'll be interesting to see if it just gets flattened into an expanded parking lot for Harbor Square Plaza or if something new ends up being built. Time will tell!