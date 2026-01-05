Well, that's a wrap on the big, long holiday break.

Did you have any time off for the holidays? How did you spend your vacation?

I traveled a little, played a lot of pickleball, and managed to do a lot of nothing! I also spent one hour sitting, waiting, watching, and listening in one particular Egg Harbor Township retail location.

That hour was simply FASCINATING!

My Visit to a Cell Phone Store

So I did that thing. That thing that you probably shouldn't do over the holidays.

I went to the cell phone store.

During the holidays.

Yes, the busiest time of the year to purchase cell phones, and there I was in a cell phone store!

Let the fun begin!

I'm not going to tell you which cell phone store I visited, but there aren't many to choose from, are there?

Before I start, a big shout out to all cell phone store employees! This is, I imagine, a pretty thankless job. Most of the people who visit a cell phone store aren't there because their life is good at the moment. Their phone went bad, they're not happy with their service, or they have to purchase a new cell phone - and they're about to find out how expensive that new phone is going to be. Ouch!

The Cell Phone Store In One Hour

As I pulled into the almost-full parking lot, I could already tell this might not have been the best afternoon to upgrade a cell phone, but, I had some time to kill, so I figured, "What the heck!"

I walked in, put my name on the waiting list, and began to wait.

And wait.

And wait.

Again, a shout out to all cell phone workers. It's like they're out on an island, doing work without a safety net. There's a bunch of people on that island and no one is happy.

Couple number one. He's not happy and she's not happy. She's loud, he's loud, and she likes to use the "F word." She likes to use it a lot! While she's throwing out the expletives, other people are commenting around me, suggesting that she should be kicked out of the store. (That doesn't happen.) I can't tell if she's not happy with what's happening with her account - or she's just not happy with her man. This soap opera drags on and on... and finally they leave. I don't know if they got the ending they hoped for, but finally, they're gone.

Introducing couple two. They're calming speaking with an employee, when all of the sudden, the male part of the couple gets loud. Really loud! Apparently, he's not happy with the terms of his contract and wants out of it. The employee calmly tells the man, that he can get out of his contract, but he must still pay for the rest of the contract. The man gets louder and louder, and more demonstrative, and eventually leaves the store. Oops, he left his partner behind. She apologizes for him, several times, and then she leaves too.

Those two exchanges lasted almost a half-hour, back-to-back.

This was the most exciting hour of my time off. What a time to be alive!

Again, a shout out to the employees. It's probably just a normal day for them. 90% of their customers are pissed off - either at them or each other.

