Authorities in Vineland say a man from Deptford is facing DWI and endangering the welfare of children charges following an incident on Tuesday.

According to the Vineland Police Department, they received a 9-1-1 call about a reckless driver traveling northbound on Delsea Drive in the area of Hennis Road. That vehicle was located by police a short time later near West Chestnut Avenue.

After stopping the vehicle, police say 33-year-old Clarence L. Loghry IV of Deptford was charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, following too closely, failure to possess a registration document, uninsured motorist, failure to use an approved child safety seat, and two counts of endangering the welfare of children.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

