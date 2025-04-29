Deptford Police Department is getting too good at social media... and we’re here for it.

The Deptford Police Department is absolutely crushing it on Facebook lately. If you haven’t been following their page, you’re seriously missing out on some pure comedy gold… mixed with real-life hero moves. Whoever’s running that page deserves a Wawa gift card, a hoagie tray, and a paid day off. Maybe even a parade.

Deptford Township Cops Put Out Fire

Deptford Cops or Aspiring Firefighters? You Decide.

There was a deck fire blazing in the Hammond Heights section of town. Not ideal, right? Obviously not. But, before the fire could take a turn for the worse, Chief Joe Smith and Sgt. Bob Jones rolled up, saw the flames, and decided to channel their inner Fire Marshall Bill.

And here’s the best part — the Deptford PD actually posted about it and said the officers were “living out their dreams of being firefighters.” Like... what?! The post came with firefighter emojis and everything. It’s the type of self-aware, tongue-in-cheek humor that makes you double-tap and spit out your coffee from laughing.

Deptford Township Police Put Out Fire

Police Officers, Firefighters, Champions

Apparently, the Chief and Sgt. Jones grabbed a hose from a neighbor and got to work before the flames spread to the house. Don’t worry, Deptford Fire Department still rolled up and officially put the fire out. But let’s be real — DPD definitely earned some side-quest hero points on this one.

Honestly, this is what community policing should look like. Real action, real people, and a sense of humor? Deptford PD is setting the gold standard. If you're not following them yet, fix that. Trust me — South Jersey’s never looked this fun in uniform.

