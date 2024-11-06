Detectives in Camden County are investigating a stabbing that resulted in the death of a man in Cherry Hill this past weekend.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says at about 5:30 Sunday evening, November 3rd, officers with the Cherry Hill Police Department were called to Waterford Apartments at 100 Park Boulevard about a man who had been stabbed.

At the scene, cops located that man, identified as 28-year-old Harrison Guttman of Cherry Hill, who was fatally stabbed in an apartment and pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, detectives determined Guttman had been stabbed during an altercation. All parties involved have been identified and no criminal charges have been filed.

Waterford Apartments in Cherry Hill NJ - Photo: Google Maps Waterford Apartments in Cherry Hill NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

The investigation into this stabbing continues and anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Luis Sibaja, Jr., with the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 225-8682.