Detectives Investigating Shooting of Man in Winslow Twp., NJ

Detectives Investigating Shooting of Man in Winslow Twp., NJ

Langdon Court in Winslow Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Detectives in Camden County continue to investigate a shooting in Winslow Township Monday night.

Get our free mobile app

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says just before 6:00, officers with the Winslow Township Police Department responded to Langdon Court for a report of a man who had been shot.

That 20-year-old man was taken to Jefferson Hospital in Washington Township and then later airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

He was last reported to be in stable condition.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office at (856) 225-8495.

25 Hysterical Banned Custom New Jersey License Plates

The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in New Jersey

Filed Under: Camden County, Camden County NJ News, Winslow Township, Winslow Township NJ News
Categories: News, South Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3