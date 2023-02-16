Detectives in Camden County continue to investigate a shooting in Winslow Township Monday night.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says just before 6:00, officers with the Winslow Township Police Department responded to Langdon Court for a report of a man who had been shot.

That 20-year-old man was taken to Jefferson Hospital in Washington Township and then later airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

He was last reported to be in stable condition.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office at (856) 225-8495.

