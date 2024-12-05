There&#8217;s a Circus Headquartered in Egg Harbor Township

There’s a Circus Headquartered in Egg Harbor Township

Google Maps

So I'm looking at Google Maps for something else, and literally come across the location.... of a circus?

Apparently, right there in the heart of a residential area of Egg Harbor Township,  it's the real headquarters of a real live circus!

Circus in Egg Harbor Township

The Hamid Circus lists it's headquarters as 3016 Tremont Avenue in Egg Harbor Township. A quick check of Google Maps, and I came up with these pictures!

Google Maps
loading...
Google Maps
loading...

According to their website, The Hamid Circus has been around, in it's present name since 1997. It's roots go way back from there.

The Hamid Circus produces shows all across the country. There are clowns, acrobats, tigers, and more!

Lions and tigers and bears!

I'm fascinated that I live a few blocks away from the headquarters of a circus! If I want to run away and join the circus, I guess it'll be a quick walk!

I have no idea if they actual house the animals (and performers?) on their property. Anyone know?

Here's an interview with some of the circus owners:

8 Best Atlantic County Restaurants To Host Your Birthday Dinner

Everybody wants a fun night out combined with delicious food for their birthday. Atlantic County, NJ, locals have recommended their top 8 favorite places to eat for their big celebrations.

Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal

New Jersey Residents Report Mountain Lion Encounters

Reports of Mountain Lions in the Garden State

Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly

Filed Under: AC Facebook, Circus, Egg Harbor Township, EHT
Categories: Cat Country Morning Show, New Jersey News, News, South Jersey News

More From Cat Country 107.3