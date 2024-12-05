There’s a Circus Headquartered in Egg Harbor Township

So I'm looking at Google Maps for something else, and literally come across the location.... of a circus?

Apparently, right there in the heart of a residential area of Egg Harbor Township, it's the real headquarters of a real live circus!

Circus in Egg Harbor Township

The Hamid Circus lists it's headquarters as 3016 Tremont Avenue in Egg Harbor Township. A quick check of Google Maps, and I came up with these pictures!

Google Maos Google Maps loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

According to their website, The Hamid Circus has been around, in it's present name since 1997. It's roots go way back from there.

The Hamid Circus produces shows all across the country. There are clowns, acrobats, tigers, and more!

Lions and tigers and bears!

I'm fascinated that I live a few blocks away from the headquarters of a circus! If I want to run away and join the circus, I guess it'll be a quick walk!

I have no idea if they actual house the animals (and performers?) on their property. Anyone know?

Here's an interview with some of the circus owners:

8 Best Atlantic County Restaurants To Host Your Birthday Dinner Everybody wants a fun night out combined with delicious food for their birthday. Atlantic County, NJ, locals have recommended their top 8 favorite places to eat for their big celebrations. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal