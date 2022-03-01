Did You Know These South Jersey Businesses Straddle Two Towns?

You may not realize it, but there are a handful of businesses in South Jersey where one side of a store is in one township and the other side is in a different one.

That's because they were built right on top of a boundary between two different municipalities.

Obviously, the areas for each city or township in our region were carved out and decided, in some cases, centuries ago, but that doesn't get in the way of development.

The most famous example of this in South Jersey is probably Atlantic City International Airport. Most of the airport is in Egg Harbor Township (where the terminal is), however, the northern part is in Galloway Township while the western-most corner is actually in Hamilton Township.

But beyond that, it's possible to order a pizza in one township, and in the same building, it's made in another. Or the car dealership you're visiting is in one town and the car you want -- on the same lot -- is in a different city.

Let's take a look at some businesses that are cut in half by township or city lines.

