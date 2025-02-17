That concert calendar is getting STACKED for 2025! This next one's going to be good...



Get excited, South Jersey! Dierks Bentley is headed back to Dirty Jersey! He's all set to take the stage at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden this August for some fun in the sun right along the Delaware.

First of all, if you've never been to a show at the pavilion, you're in store for an epic summer night.

With hits like "What Was I Thinkin'", "Drunk on a Plane", "Sideways", "Woman Amen," and "Somewhere on a Beach," Dierks ALWAYS brings the party.

Maybe that's why he thought to bring "I Never Lie" singer Zach Top with him this year. "The Broken Branches" Tour is scheduled to touch down in South Jersey on Thursday, August 7th. The show kicks off at 7 p.m., but doors will likely open earlier than that.

His special pre-sale starts Tuesday, February 25th and wraps up Thursday, the 27th. Citi® Cardmembers can also score their tickets at this time. All tickets will be released to the general public for purchase on Friday, February 28th at 10 a.m.

Everything we know about Dierks' show in Camden can be found HERE.

Summer 2025 concert season will be here before you know it! I can't wait

