Authorities say a man from Gloucester County was jailed after he allegedly struck a pedestrian with his dirt bike following an argument.

The Mullica Township Police Department says the incident happened around 1:30 this past Saturday afternoon, June 18th, at Route 30 and Locust Street.

There, police observed an argument between a pedestrian, later identified as Nicholas Kurtz of Elwood, and two men on dirt bikes.

According to authorities, officers saw Kurtz turn his back and walk away from the altercation. Then, police say one of the drivers of the dirt bikes, David String of Monroeville, popped a wheelie and hit Kurtz, knocking him to the ground.

Kurtz sustained minor injuries.

String was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault by auto; he was lodged in Atlantic County Jail.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

