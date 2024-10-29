Dirt Bike Riders Rip Up Galloway Nature Preserve, Cops Not Happy

Galloway Township Police are unhappy with some dirt bike riders who recently damaged the Galloway Nature Preserve.

The Nature Reserve is the new name for the property formerly referred to as Ole Hansen's Gravel Pit, located on Old Port Road.

Damage done

Galloway Police say the Preserve has recently undergone a slew of improvements, including hiking paths, mountain biking trails, sledding hills, and a Disk Golf course.

Much of the work has been done by Township employees, contractors, and volunteers,

It's become a great outdoor quiet space for the area.

Apparently, though, some have been mistreating the area.

Police say some dirt bike and ATV riders are trespassing on the property and destroying many of the improvements being made.

One incident of special note happened on October 24th, when two dirt bike riders rode in the Preserve, When they were asked to leave by those working on the property, the riders "made obscene gestures, and taunted workers by driving their bikes in the workers' direction spraying them with rocks, dirt, and debris."

Galloway Township Police arrived on the scene to take a report - and, they found the same two riders had been driving in the center of area roads, creating havoc there.

Some police-provided photos are included here. If you can help police identify the riders, you're urged to contact Sargeant Kevin Costa at kcosta@gtpd.org.

Police are riders too

One of the disconcerting parts of this incident is that several local police are dirt bike and ATV riders themselves. They're not happy with the destruction of the area or the potential dangers to the Preserve, and the workers and volunteers.

The Preserve is a great place for everyone, but motorized vehicles are prohibited.

SOURCE: Galloway Township Police Department.

