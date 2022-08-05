Discounted Tickets Go on Sale for 2023’s Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood

In Wildwood, they are starting to think about next summer - already!

The Barefoot Country Music Fest is returning for a third year to the Wildwood Beach June 15 - 18, 2023. It'll be another Thursday night thru Sunday Night run, with dozens of country stars on several stages, between the beach and the boardwalk.

Early Bird Tickets are now on sale for 2023, with the lowest prices for the event. When you purchase the 3-day general admission ticket during the Early Bird ticket phase, you get the free Thursday night kick-off concert.

In addition to special general admission pricing, VIP and Super VIP tickets are also included in the early bird phase.

No artists have yet been announced for 2023, although the headliner announcements should be coming soon.

To take advantage of the early bird sale, you can click here.

Photos with the Cat at the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wilwood, NJ Did we take your photo?