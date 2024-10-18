State troopers are asking for your help as they try to figure out where a "dislodged" spare wheel came from that seriously injured a driver.

According to authorities, the incident happened on the Garden State Parkway in South Toms River, Ocean County, around 3:23 Thursday afternoon, October 17th, in the area of mile marker 81.

New Jersey State Police said in a social media post,

Based on an investigation at the scene, detectives determined that...a spare wheel became dislodged from an unknown vehicle traveling northbound on the Garden State Parkway. The spare wheel subsequently struck a motorist traveling southbound, causing serious injuries to the driver.

Northbound Garden State Parkway at mile marker 81 in South Toms River NJ - Photo: Google Maps Northbound Garden State Parkway at mile marker 81 in South Toms River NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Help NJ State Troopers

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the events before or after is asked to contact the NJSP Troop "D" Galloway Station Detective Bureau at (732) 441-4500. Anonymous tips are welcome.