Information released in the arrest report for Joseph Scalfaro, the Atlantic City High School teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student gives lurid details about sexual encounters the two had on and off-campus.

In the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest, the student told Atlantic City Police detectives that she and Scalfaro had multiple sexual encounters at the high school last school year, in the classroom and in his vehicle in the parking lot

Joseph Scalfaro, 47, of Absecon, a social studies teacher at Atlantic City High School, was arrested when he arrived at school on Friday, Sept. 30.

The teacher has been charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, and second-degree official misconduct, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

The Press of Atlantic City reports that court documents show the two would secretly kiss inside a classroom, and then Scalfaro would go to a restroom to touch himself sexually.

The girl told authorities they met off-campus at a park in Absecon and when he rented a room at the Quality Inn on the White Horse Pike in Galloway Twp. on March 8, according to records.

The student said that they kissed while in the hotel room, and he took her shirt off and touched himself sexually in front of her.

The Press of Atlantic City also reports that court papers include evidence of an audio recording where Scalfaro tells the girl that he hasn't been intimate with any other students.

The teen told police about the relationship on Sept. 20, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

The Press of Atlantic City says Scalfaro was released from the Atlantic County jail after a detention hearing Wednesday. He is scheduled to appear again in Atlantic County Superior Court on Nov. 14.

