Even at 76 years old, Dolly Parton never seems to slow down. From music to movies, philanthropic efforts and even her own theme park, there is very little the country veteran hasn't done. Now, she has her eyes set on establishing a few brick and mortars in Nashville.

"I'm going to have a museum here [in Nashville] pretty soon,” she tells the Tennessean, noting that she wants to open it within the next few years.

The museum will be a part of a larger complex that Parton calls the "Dolly Center." Although she doesn't expand on the details of this complex, the facility will not be a her first foray in to museums: The Chasing Rainbows Museum has long been a part of her Dollywood Theme Park in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

Get our free mobile app

“We have the museum at Dollywood, of course, but I would love to have something here since this is really my home,” she admits, speaking of Music City.

The Chasing Rainbows Museum features some of Parton's memorabilia, including instruments and costumes.

The "9 to 5" singer is also looking to join bar and restaurant club. Several artists have already opened their own venues (Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert), with more to come in 2023 (Garth Brooks and Eric Church).

“And I may have a restaurant or a bar and grill [in the future as well],” Parton shares before confessing, “Right now though, I’ve got so many things going. I can do without that for the moment. But someday I will have a business here.”

A simple Google search of Parton's endeavors will reveal a long list of her extracurricular activities. Her new movie-musical, Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas, will air on Thursday, Dec. 1 on NBC. She will also be on hand to co-host Miley's New Year's Eve Party with her goddaughter Miley Cyrus. That special will air on NBC Saturday, Dec. 31.