Domestic Violence: Vineland, NJ, Police Investigating Apparent Murder-suicide

200 block of Wood Street in Vineland NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Authorities in Cumberland County are investigating an apparent murder-suicide.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office says Vineland Police were called to the 200 block of Wood Street around 6:20 Monday morning.

There, they discovered a 48-year-old woman who had died from apparent gunshot wounds. Later that morning, officers located the suspect, a 50-year-old man, in the 2400 block of North Mill Road, dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say the investigation involves a domestic violence matter and, therefore, the identities of the two people are not being released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Vineland Police Department at (856) 691-4111 or the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office at (856) 207-2738.

