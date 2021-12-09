Don't say you don't have plans for Friday after work. Now, you do.

It's the second stop on Jahna's Holiday Brewery Tour! We'll be hanging out at Slack Tide Brewing Company in Cape May Court House this Friday afternoon from 4 to 6 p.m. Make sure you swing by after work and join us for some holiday fun and good brews.

It's the Cat Country Ugly Holiday Sweater party, so make sure you come in your holiday best... or worst? Not sure what the right wording for that would be. Bottom line, here's your chance to get super festive and have some fun with us before you freak out and go into full-blown holiday panic mode.

We'll be at Slack Tide this Friday playing some fun holiday games like Reindeer Antler Toss for some pretty cool prizes (*cough* Flyers Tickets *cough*). You'll also get an extra pick from Santa's sack if you come dressed to impress.

Here's what's really cool about this stop on Jahna's Holiday Brewery Tour: you'll get to have some fun, enjoy happy hour, AND give back at the same time.

You know all those old jackets and winter coats that you have in bins around your house or stored away at your storage unit? Bring those with you when you come. Slack Tide Brewing Company is right in the middle of their Winter Coat Drive, so if you've been meaning to donate all your old outerwear, now's your chance to pass it along to people in need of it this holiday season.

Have some fun while doing a good deed for society. It's a win-win, right?

Join us on Friday, December 10th at Slack Tide Brewing Company for the Cat Country Ugly Holiday Sweater Party! Hope to see ya there!

