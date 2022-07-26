We've discussed food insecurity before and how it's a serious issue here in South Jersey and beyond.

The Community Food Bank of South Jersey says that almost twelve percent of residents in Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland Counties don't know where they're going to get their next meal. I've used this line before, but it's too good not to mention again. Tim McGraw's character Sean Tuohy from the movie The Blind Side delivers an amazing speech about how you feel when you have no idea when you're going to eat again. He said that when you don't know when you're going to eat next, you'd be surprised how much time passes because that's all you think about.

Powerful line, right?

Lucky, South Jersey has some warriors currently engaged in the fight to combat hunger within our region. The Township of Hamilton School District has partnered with the Community Food Bank of New Jersey to host a free food distribution event on Tuesday, July 26th from 2:30-4:30 p.m. behind the William Davies Middle School in Mays Landing.

The information was shared to various Facebook groups after being shared by the district's own Facebook, so there's no questioning the event's authenticity. It's happening.

If you're interested in attending, nothing is required from you other than a signature to indicate you received food. Now, the flyer says the event is scheduled from 2:30 to 4:30, but that's obviously dependent upon if and when the food runs out. If the food is gone before 4:30, then the event is over.

Head to 1876 Dr. Dennis Foreman Drive in Mays Landing today by 2:30 to ensure you get yourself a haul.

Check out the flyer HERE.

Source: Facebook

