Not to stress out the parents of South Jersey's littles, but make sure you're on top of this one.

If your kid is supposed to be starting preschool next year, now's the time to get a move on if they'll be attending within the Galloway Township School District.

I remember a few of my friends stressing out about the preschool lotteries in their own towns. Truth be told, I can't believe a lottery that determines whether or not a child gets to go to preschool in their own district is even a thing. Why are only certain kids allowed to go to the district's preschool while others have to find a place in a private preschool? That doesn't seem fair to me.

I'm not a parent, but the way I see it, we all pay taxes, right? Therefore, shouldn't that mean that all children eligible for preschool enrollment be given a seat? Maybe, it's due to the teacher shortage we're currently experiencing in the state, I don't know. Still, something about the necessity for a lottery in the first place just doesn't sit right with me.

If you're a parent who will be sending their child to preschool next year in the Galloway Township School District, now's the time to enter your child's name into the lottery. According to their post about in on their own personal Facebook page, the district has stated the closing date is April 21, 2023. That means you have about a month to enter your child's name.

A bit of information you'll need to know should your child's name get chosen:

1.) Lottery results will be emailed to parents no later than May 1st, 2023.

2.) The program will start on the first day of the 2023-2024 school year.

3.) Yes, there will be transportation provided.

If you'd like to know more, feel free to check out the district's Q&A sheet regarding the preschool lottery process HERE.

