Authorities in Cumberland County say two people were shot, one fatally, Friday night as they continue to search for those responsible.

According to the Vineland Police Department, their officers were called to the area of Southeast Blvd. between Sherman and Grant Avenues at around 9:30 for a report of shots fired.

At the scene, cops found 30-year-old Mark Brown of Vineland in the driver's seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Inspira Medical Center-Vineland where he was pronounced dead.

A passenger in that vehicle, a 34-year-old Vineland man, was also shot and located at an adjacent property. He was also taken to that hospital for treatment and released.

Southeast Blvd near Sherman Ave in Vineland NJ - Photo: Google Maps

An investigation into the shooting is being conducted by the Vineland Police Department and the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. As of Monday afternoon, there have been no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vineland Police Department at (856) 696-1212.