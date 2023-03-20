Authorities in Egg Harbor Township say one person was injured in a single-vehicle crash late Saturday night.

The accident happened around 11:45 on Tilton Road between Larue Avenue and Robin Road.

Upon police arrival, one vehicle was involved and the driver had crawled out of the vehicle sustaining minor to moderate injuries as a result of the crash. A telephone pole had been sheared at the base with electrical wires lying in the roadway. The Egg Harbor Township Ambulance Squad, Paramedics from AtlantiCare, Cardiff Volunteer Fire Department, and the Atlantic City Electric Company responded to the scene.

An investigation from the Egg Harbor Township Police Department determined a 2018 Nissan sedan being driven by 33-year-old Sean Pizzo of Egg Harbor Township was traveling south on Tilton Road past Larue Avenue when he reported the vehicle pulled to the right due to a mechanical failure.

Larue Avenue in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Pizzo was taken to AtlanticCare Regional Hospital in Atlantic City for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was detoured for about two hours while the scene was cleared.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Egg Harbor Township Police Department at (609) 927-5200.

