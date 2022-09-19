If you spend a lot of time on this Atlantic County road that runs through Egg Harbor Township and Northfield, you know driving it can be infuriating at times.

Sometimes this particular road feels like being on the Autobahn.

Germany's Autobahn is famously known for having no federally-mandated speed limit for most vehicles. It means you can basically drive as fast as you want.

Other times, it feels like playing Paperboy, a 1980's Nintendo video game where a paperboy on a bicycle has to dodge obstacles.

I'm talking about Tilton Road, particularly the stretch between Fire Rd. and Route 9.

I feel like as soon as I dump off the Garden State Parkway and get to the Tilton Rd. at Fire Rd. intersection, I've got to get my game face on. Because as soon as the light turns green people in the far right lane tend to forget that it merges to the left just feet after the traffic signal. THOSE drivers then run out of space and sometimes end up cutting off cars who have the right of way (often without using a turn signal...<sigh>. I need to ALWAYS be looking at least 25 feet ahead.

Tilton Road is also full of so many businesses and shopping centers. There are dozens of entrances, sometimes two or three for one place. Magically, some motorists don't know where they're turning or signal too late, OR NOT AT ALL. So, if you're in that right-hand lane, you spend a lot of time stopping and going and stopping again and going again.

If you're in the left lane, drivers behind the car suddenly turning from the right lane get frustrated and try to go around it, cutting YOU off in the process.

Then, there's the center lane. Ah, a bit of neutrality since making a left from ANYWHERE on Tilton Road feels like you're taking your life into your own hands. But, some drivers use it to linger or mistakenly confuse it for another lane. Or, they don't use it AT ALL if they're traveling along Tilton and want to make a left somewhere not at a traffic signal. No. They just turn left from the left lane. Oh, and NO ONE seems to know which entrance to pick when trying to go to Denny's or Tilton Square Theatre, lol. Just pick one!

Also, speed limit...actually, speed altogether, is another big factor. It's either a case of going well below the limit or just ignoring it. Some drivers use Tilton Road's four lanes like it's a highway.

Oh, and forget it if there's construction. Sometimes projects tend to pop up on Tilton Rd. with little warning. Another roadblock to try and navigate around...literally.

And then there's the shopping center with Hot Bagels and Pinky's Nails. There are, like, six entrances to turn in from the right lane, lol, so you could be coming to a halt and hitting the gas again numerous times in a matter of seconds.

How about turning left out of Dunkin' and Chido Burrito? That's a whole other situation that feels a lot like Frogger.

Finally, I get to 950 Tilton Road, where the radio station is. But, even THIS entrance gets complicated at times because just feet before it is an exit from the Capri Pizza shopping center, lol.

Oh, but just beyond the radio station is the traffic light for Route 9 where you CAN'T MAKE A LEFT. Does that stop some people? Nope.

Okay, rant over. If you know, you know. It's nothing against either municipality. Tilton Road is just a BUSY road, and it is what it is. Unavoidable, right?

