Dustin Lynch Added to Lineup For Barefoot Country Fest in Wildwood NJ

Throw another of country music's hottest singers on stage for next summer's Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood.

Dustin Lynch has been added to the festival which takes place on the beach in Wildwood June 16-19, 2022.

Already announced are headliners Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Eric Church, and Cole Swindell.

Besides Lynch, Michael Ray was also been announced as a performer. All told more that 30 country acts will be this year's festival, just off the Wildwood Boardwalk.

Dustin Lynch is known for such hits as "Small Town Boy", Ridin Roads", "Where It's At", and "Good Girl." His latest hits, a song featuring Lauren Alaina and MacKenzie Porter is currently one of the Top 10 songs in the nation. It's titled, "Thinking `Bout You."

Today, Friday, November 26, is the last day of the Early Bird Ticket Sale for Barefoot. Prices will never be lower than today. The price increases tonight at Midnight. You can purchase your tickets here.

Starting Monday, it's Cat Country's Stocking Stuffer, where you can win your Barefoot Country Music Fest tickets! More on the contest can be found here.

